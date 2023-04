AUGUSTA, GA. (WIBW) - The Topeka native and Kansas grad will part take in the 2023 Masters Tournament.

There are 88 players in the tournament with Woodland appearing in his 11th Masters. His best finish came in his debut in 2011 with a tie at 24.

The Tournament begins Apr. 6 through the 9th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.