Envista teams with Kansas Children’s Service League for April Cares Challenge

KCSL will be the recipient of the EnvistaCares Challenge.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union is teaming up with Kansas Children’s Service League for their April Envista Cares Challenge.

Envista Credit Union will help promote KCSL throughout the month and match up to $2,500 in donations to the organization.

Kansas Service Children’s League works to keep families together through childhood abuse prevention programs designed for individual families and the community.

“We have always been here to support families and children and make sure that they are thriving so our communities can be better,” CEO KCSL Gail Cozadd said. “We know that if families are strong, that communities will be strong.”

KCSL announced last week that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. You can make a donation at EnvistaCares.com.

