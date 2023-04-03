Drugs found during North Topeka traffic stop, one man jailed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after drugs were found in his vehicle when officials noticed he could not maintain his lane in North Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, a Drug Recognition Expert deputy stopped a red 2005 Pontiac G6 in the area of NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. and NW Buchanan St. for failure to maintain a lane of travel.

During the stop, officials said they found illegal drugs in the driver’s possession. The driver was identified as Shawn W. Carter, 48, of Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office said Carter was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, transporting an open container of liquor and improper driving on a laned roadway.

Carter remains behind bars with no bond listed.

