Drivers warned two roundabouts north of Topeka to be temporarily impassable

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned that drivers will not be able to pass through two roundabouts north of Topeka as crews seal the road.

Officials with Shawnee County say that at 9 a.m. on both Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7, Public Works crews will work in the roundabouts at NW 46th and N. Topeka Blvd. and NW 46th and Rochester Rd.

Crews indicated that traffic from all directions will be stopped for a short period as they prepare asphalt to be filled with crack seal material. They have asked for drivers’ patience and that they follow all posted signs.

Officials noted that traffic will be allowed to pass when crews and machines are not in the lanes. Work is expected to last between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

