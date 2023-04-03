Driver hospitalized after semi-truck flips following collision with cows, pole

TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in the hospital after the semi-truck he was driving flipped over when it hit two cows and a telephone pole in Western Kansas over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 283 and N Road in Trego Co. with reports of a semi-truck vs. cow collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Lindle K. Harold, 69, of Colby, had been headed south on the highway. However, cows had been standing in the roadway.

KHP noted that Harold hit two cows, veered left to avoid more cows and slid off the roadway. From here, the semi-truck hit a telephone pole and flipped over.

Officials said Harold was taken to Trego Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

