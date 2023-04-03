City Manager, Strategic Initiatives Coordinator explain new efforts to address homelessness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is about to launch a new initiative to get a handle on homelessness.

It’s a big topic of conversation. The recent Point in Time count showed the number of people who are unsheltered rising. In addition, a community meeting in the Oakland neighborhood last week drew about 100 people, who raised safety concerns.

City Manager Steve Wade and the city’s Strategic Initiatives Coordinator Kristin Moorhead visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what happens next.

They say it starts with a summit taking place this Wednesday, with around 40 community organizations invited to talk about what’s currently being done to address the issue and assist those who are unsheltered. The hope is that information learned at the summit will helped identify gaps and provide other information on how to proceed.

The city is working with a consultant on the process.

