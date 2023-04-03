Bug-A-Palooza returns after COVID hiatus to keep Riley Co. residents safe

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bug-A-Palooza will return following a COVID-19 hiatus to help Riley Co. residents keep themselves safe from the creepy-crawley elements of summer.

The Riley County Health Department says it wants to keep the creepy-crawley elements of the great outdoors from ruining summers in 2023. It said residents can visit the annual Bug-A-Palooza festival between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, to learn how to protect themselves from insect bites, snakes, poison ivy and severe weather in a fun environment.

Officials noted that the event is free to the community and will be held at the Douglass Activity Center at 900 Yuma St. in Manhattan.

“After a brief hiatus during the pandemic, we’re bringing Bug-A-Palooza back this year and working with community partners to promote vector-borne disease prevention, outdoor safety, animal safety, severe weather preparedness, and more,” said Skylar German, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Riley County Health Department.

RCHD noted that kids and adults will be able to learn safety tips and enjoy activities like a plastic “fishing pond,” a live venomous snake display, a seed giveaway, a sensory bin and bug search, Life Cycle of the Butterfly activity, children’s book giveaway, maggot painting and more. Visitors will also get a passport stamp for visits to different tables to earn a prize for stopping at every booth.

“Our main goal for this event has been to prevent vector-borne diseases such as Zika Virus and Lyme Disease from impacting someone’s life. With a little bit of awareness and education about safety practices, plus a good dose of fun, we can empower people and help keep them safe. This year, we’re thrilled to offer even more education and activities for the whole family,” said German.

Community partners include RCHD, Geary County Health Department, Fort Riley Public Health, K-State Horticulture and Master Gardeners, Milford Nature Center, Kansas Science Festival, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Emergency Management, Safe Kids Coalition, Riley County EMS, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Flint Hills Volunteer Center, K-State Entomology Club, Manhattan Free Clinic, Girl Scouts, Flint Hills Wellness Coalition, K-State Master of Public Health Program, Sunny 102.5.

“Fear of the outdoors shouldn’t keep you inside this summer! Stop by to learn how to keep yourself and your kids safe while enjoying time outside,” said Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department Director.

