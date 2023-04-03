Buck O’Neil Classic back for another year

By Vince Lovergine
Apr. 3, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A thriller in the first game between Kansas and Texas Southern, so why not to do it again?

Something neat that both teams will be doing is, KU will wear its uniforms designed after the Kansas City Monarchs, while Texas Southern will wear replica uniforms of the Homestead Grays, according to Kansas Athletics.

“We’re excited to participate this year in the Buck O’Neil Classic,” Kansas Head Baseball Coach Dan Fitzgerald said per a release. “Our student-athletes and coaching staff had the opportunity this fall to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and learn about Buck O’Neil and the Negro Leagues from Bob Kendrick. There is a deep baseball history integrated in the Kansas City area and we’re grateful that we have the opportunity to play this game in honor of Buck and everyone from the Negro Leagues who helped set the foundation for baseball to become what it is today.”

Kansas led last years game 5-0 but then trailed 6-5, only to win the game 7-6 in the eighth inning.

In this years edition of the classic, the athletics department says they’re adding to the experience.

“In the second year of the Buck O’Neil Classic, we are excited to expand the community engagement component of this year’s event to include the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy, the Kansas City Kansas Unified School District 500 and the University of Kansas Student Union Association,” Paul Pierce II, Kansas Associate Athletics Director for Inclusive Excellence said. “The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has been an awesome partner in elevating our athletics department’s desire to create community-wide opportunities to discuss topics related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and we felt that the addition of our new community partners into this year’s initiative will further amplify a wonderful event.”

The Jayhawks will host the Tigers on Apr. 11 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

