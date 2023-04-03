Bridge work to close street in East Topeka, force traffic through single lane

FILE
FILE(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work on a railway bridge in East Topeka will close lanes of a street in the area forcing traffic to pass through a single lane.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 5, officials with BNSF will close a lane of SE Golden between NE Florence and SE 2nd St.

Crews noted that the closures are needed so they may repair a bridge in the area.

On Tuesday, the City said the southbound lane of SE Golden will close and be reduced to a single lane with flaggers to guide traffic.

On Wednesday, officials said the northbound lane will be closed as flaggers continue to guide traffic through the single southbound lane.

Crews indicated that work will be finished by the end of the day on Wednesday.

