Bidding starts for Capper Foundation’s ‘Evening for a Child’

The Evening for a Child auction is open thru 9 p.m. CT April 7 at capper.org
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bidding has started for Capper Foundation’s annual auction.

More than 180 items are up for bids for the non-profit’s Evening for a Child event. It’s a benefit to raise money for child pediatric services.

Bidding is online at capper.org through 9 p.m. CT Friday, April 7. You can see the items in-person between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Capper Foundation building, 3500 SW 10th Ave.

The in-person benefit event is May 6 at the Maner Conference Center. It will include dinner, a program and live auction starting at 5:30 p.m. An after-hours event will include music and casino games starting at 8:30 p.m.

You can find tickets, information, and access to the online bidding here.

Watch the video to hear Lacey Kinder and Jarrod Guth from Capper Foundation talk about the benefit during Eye on NE Kansas.

