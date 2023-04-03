Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum set to give Kansans first looks at grand opening

ATCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum - which is years in the works - is finally set to give Kansans their first look at its grand opening.

Officials with the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison say a grand-opening ceremony has been set for noon on Friday, April 14, and its doors will open to the public directly after.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our grand opening and welcome visitors of all ages to journey through Amelia Earhart’s trailblazing life as a world-renowned aviator, innovator, educator and activist,” said Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation. “It is an honor to bring Amelia’s courageous and persevering legacy to life in her Atchison, Kansas, hometown where the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is dedicated to inspiring all generations in the pursuit of flight — and like Amelia, encouraging others to boldly pursue their dreams.”

Staff said the public celebration will include remarks from elected officials, museum leaders and special guests - including members of the Earhart family. A schedule of the weekend’s festivities is as follows:

Friday, April 14 Noon — Grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting (Museum front lawn) 12:30 – 5 p.m. — Doors open to the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum (last entry at 4 p.m.)

Saturday, April 15 8:30 a.m. — Boy Scouts host pancake breakfast on Museum grounds (suggested $5 donation) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Flight Team invite public to tour its new Cirrus SR20 and Cessna 172 aircraft; free family-friendly activities include face painting, balloon artists on the Museum grounds

Sunday, April 16 Noon — Museum open (last entry at 4 p.m.) Noon-5 p.m. — “RC Fly Jam” features radio-controlled planes on the Museum grounds



According to officials, the museum was designed by Kansas-based Dimensional Innovations and is the state-of-the-art museum centered around Muriel - the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft. The plane is identical to the one Earhart flew her final fatal flight around the world in.

“The new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will celebrate a woman who showed us what it means to ‘reach for the stars,’” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “I’m so glad there will be a place dedicated to showcasing how a fearless Kansan blazed her own trail to become one of the most admired women in the world — inspiring all, especially young girls, for generations to come.”

To surround Muriel, officials said 14 interactive STEM and history storytelling exhibits will inhabit the area and take visitors on a journey through the female aviation pioneer’s life - from her childhood in Atchison to the height of her worldwide fame. Exhibits include the following:

Enter a full-scale replica of Muriel’s cockpit to experience Amelia’s perspective from her “cozy cubbyhole”; compare Amelia’s instrument panel to Garmin’s G1000 avionic suite

Hear the roar of Amelia’s Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft’s Pratt & Whitney R-1340 WASP engine; see a modern Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan come to life

Challenge their riveting skills to discover the precision required to forge the nearly 85,000 metal rivets that hold Muriel together

Flip through Amelia’s digitized scrapbook to see stories of bold women who motivated her; meet “uplifting influencers” who helped Amelia reach for the stars

Create an avatar to try on Amelia’s career paths as a nurse, mechanic, pilot and fashion designer

Go “above the clouds” to explore how Amelia and her navigator, Fred Noonan, relied on radio waves, a sextant and quick calculations

Turn on “Amelia’s guiding lights” to see how constellations helped Amelia navigate the night sky

Trace 3D aircraft holograms through the history of flight — from unmanned gliders and biplanes to jet engines and space travel

Discover more “feminine feats” of trailblazing women in aviation — past and present

Pilot a virtual reality recreation of Amelia’s historic 1932 transatlantic flight to try navigating obstacles she overcame to make history (ticketed experience)

Explore theories and cast votes on what happened to Amelia and Fred Noonan in July 1937 when their plane disappeared over the South Pacific

“Amelia Earhart was a true Kansas pioneer who exemplified our state motto: Ad Astra Per Aspera: ‘To The Stars through Difficulty,’” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.). “The new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will be a place for visitors of all ages to learn and be inspired by Amelia’s tenacious spirit of exploration that continues to be exemplified all across Kansas.”

Staff noted that museum sponsors include FedEx, Garmin, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Bombardier, NASA and more.

The Museum is located at 16701 286th Rd. in Atchison. Ttickets and hours of operation are as follows:

Wednesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST (last Museum entry at 4 p.m.)

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m. CST (last Museum entry at 4 p.m.)

Adults $15 (plus tax) per person

Seniors (60+) and Military $12 (plus tax) per person

Children Ages (ages 4-12) $8 per person (plus tax) per person

Children (3 and under) Free

Virtual Reality Flight $5 per person (plus tax) per person

