Agencies offer tips, raise awareness for distracted driving awareness month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area law enforcement agencies want to remind drivers to avoid distracted driving during distracted driving awareness month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly 32,483 people have died in distraction-affected crashes from 2011 to 2020. NHTSA also discovered that distracted driving killed 3,522 people in 2021.

Currently, 29 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands prohibit drivers from using handheld devices, and 48 states, including D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have made texting while driving illegal and a ticket-able offense.

To reduce the number of lives lost due to distracted driving, April has been designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month. In honor of that, local Kansas law enforcement agencies have listed some tips to prevent distracted driving.

If you need to send a text or expect one, pull over and park your vehicle in a safe spot.

If you have one, ask your passenger to be the “designated texter.”

If you struggle to avoid texting while driving, activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature or place your phone in the glove box, truck, or back seat of your car until you have arrived at your destination.

The Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office says to be an example to your friends and family and remember that just because other people text or use their phone while driving does not mean it is “normal” behavior.

Agencies also want you to speak up if you see someone use their phone while driving and listen to your passengers if they catch you texting and driving.

