Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene teen is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department announced on Monday, April 3, that officers have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl.

APD said on Jan. 16, officials began to investigate the death of a 17-year-old girl that happened at a home on N. Kuney St. An autopsy found that the teen had died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, officials said they arrested Daisy L. Skilling, 18, of Abilene, in connection with the investigation. She was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson Co. warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond.

