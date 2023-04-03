Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl

Daisy Skilling
Daisy Skilling(Dickinson Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene teen is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department announced on Monday, April 3, that officers have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl.

APD said on Jan. 16, officials began to investigate the death of a 17-year-old girl that happened at a home on N. Kuney St. An autopsy found that the teen had died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, officials said they arrested Daisy L. Skilling, 18, of Abilene, in connection with the investigation. She was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson Co. warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
FILE
Supreme Court affirms KDOR jurisdiction to suspend Kansas driving privileges
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

FILE
Gov. claims reduction on food sales tax saved Kansans $4.9 million in March
FILE
Bridge work to close street in East Topeka, force traffic through single lane
FILE
Drivers warned two roundabouts north of Topeka to be temporarily impassable
Mill Creek
Mill Creek cleanup continues months after Keystone Pipeline oil spill