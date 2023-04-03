$1 million donation to help improve K-State College of Agriculture building

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new $1 million donation will help improvements be made to the Kansas State College of Agriculture building, which includes renovations and improvements to tech.

Kansas State University announced on Monday, April 3, that four Kansas Farm Credit Associations and CoBank recently teamed up to donate $1 million to the College of Agriculture’s innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research.

K-State indicated the investment will fund new facilities, renovations of current buildings and improvements in the technology and equipment needed for interdisciplinary and cutting-edge research. It said this will continue to enhance the college’s student experience.

“An investment in Kansas State University’s innovation centers is an investment in the future of U.S. agriculture,” said Bob Campbell, senior vice president of Frontier Farm Credit, speaking on behalf of Farm Credit Associations of Kansas and CoBank. “The university is focused on solving some of today’s biggest challenges in agriculture. The projects funded through our donation will enhance the university’s leadership in global food systems and bio-security innovations and directly benefit producers and agri-businesses. We are proud to partner with Kansas State University in a shared mission of supporting agriculture and rural communities for today and tomorrow.”

The University noted that contributors include Farm Credit of Western Kansas in Colby, High Plains Farm Credit in Larned, Frontier Farm Credit in Manhattan, CoBank and America AgCredit both in Wichita.

“Our vision for our new infrastructure project is to create state-of-the-art space to bring many of our departments together for interdisciplinary research,” said Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension. “The opportunities and challenges we face in agriculture are complex in nature and increasing in number globally. We need to bring the best minds to the table with different skills and knowledge to collaborate, integrate and develop innovative solutions that prepare the next-generation workforce to keep agriculture moving forward.”

K-State said the investment will support its interdisciplinary research initiative to bring together the brightest minds from across campus to collaborate and work with agricultural leaders from the state and region.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.