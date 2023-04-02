Two hospitalized after semi collides with pickup on southern Kansas highway

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a semi-truck hit a pickup truck along a southern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, March 31, emergency crews were called to the area of K-196 and Parallel St. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 WSTR Semi-truck driven by Larry Walford, 56, of Hamilton, was headed north on the highway.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Steven K. Wilson, 61, of El Dorado, was headed south on the highway.

Officials said Walford attempted to turn his semi-truck left onto Parallel St., however, he hit Wilson’s pickup.

KHP indicated that the collision left Walford with suspected minor injuries as he was sent to Susan B. Anthony Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials also said that Wilson was sent to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time fo the crash.

