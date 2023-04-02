Two hospitalized after semi collides with pickup on southern Kansas highway

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a semi-truck hit a pickup truck along a southern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, March 31, emergency crews were called to the area of K-196 and Parallel St. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 WSTR Semi-truck driven by Larry Walford, 56, of Hamilton, was headed north on the highway.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Steven K. Wilson, 61, of El Dorado, was headed south on the highway.

Officials said Walford attempted to turn his semi-truck left onto Parallel St., however, he hit Wilson’s pickup.

KHP indicated that the collision left Walford with suspected minor injuries as he was sent to Susan B. Anthony Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials also said that Wilson was sent to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time fo the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Jackson County.
Topeka man arrested following traffic stop in Jackson County
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Jerome Tang finishes second in AP Coach of the Year vote
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina
Allen Fieldhouse during the WNIT Championship game between Kansas and Columbia.
Kansas wins first WNIT Championship

Latest News

Riley Co. crews extinguish a grassfire on March 31, 2023.
Riley Co. extinguishes evening grass fire as embers attempt to start a second
FILE
KC woman perishes following 4-car collision involving semi-truck
Staff at Norsemen Brewery hang the location's first open sign in 2016.
Rumors Confirmed: Norsemen to open second location near Lake Shawnee
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence Police continue to investigate after second report of shots fired