Three hospitalized after late-night collision between SUV, semi-truck

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a late-night collision between a semi-truck and an SUV on a southwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, March 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Road Q, about one mile east of Syracuse, with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Luke W. Yousey, 38, of Lakin, had been headed north on Road Q and approaching the highway. Meanwhile, a 2015 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by Miguel A. Castillo-Castrellon, 30, of Garden City, had been headed west on the highway.

KHP noted that Yousey first failed to yield at a posted yield sign and then failed to stop at a posted stop sign. This caused Castillo-Castrellon to collide with the SUV.

Officials said the collision forced both vehicles into the westbound ditch.

KHP indicated that Yousey and his passenger, Samantha D. Wilson, 33, of Garden City, were both sent to Hamilton Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials also said that Castillo-Castrellon was sent to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

