Supreme Court affirms KDOR jurisdiction to suspend Kansas driving privileges

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the jurisdiction of the Kansas Department of Revenue to suspend driving privileges within the state.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No: 124,169: Alex Fisher v. Kansas Department of Revenue, it affirmed the decisions of the Court of Appeals, Johnson Co. District Court and Kansas Department of Revenue to suspend Fisher’s driving privileges.

Court records indicate that Fisher argued an officer’s entry of an incorrect date on a certification and notice of suspension - a DC-27 - deprived the Department of Revenue of subject matter jurisdiction to suspend his privileges.

The Court rejected the argument and held that state law grants the department jurisdiction to suspend a person’s driving privileges if a DC-27 form satisfies the requirements of the law.

As the officer’s mistake impacted the requirements of a separate law, the Court held the KDOR held jurisdiction to suspend Fisher’s driving privileges.

