Rumors Confirmed: Norsemen to open second location near Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Norsemen Brewing Company took to Facebook on Saturday, April 1, to confirm what many have rumored - it will open a new location near the shores of Lake Shawnee.

Over the past 7 years since the company invaded the NOTO district, Norsemen has become a mainstay brewery and restaurant which serves a unique experience to those in the Capital City. During that time, it has also become a destination location for many out-of-towners.

Now, in the summer of 2023, the brewery said it will open Noresmen Lakeheim Taproom and Restaurant at 2841 SE Croco Rd. - the location which formerly served as Señor Bur-Rito’s.

Norsemen said it will serve up the same beloved craft beer brewed fresh in NOTO, along with signature cocktails and made-from-scratch food. Food items will include Norsemen smash burgers, dill grilled chicken sandwiches, Trencher sandwiches, salads, Reuben bites and fresh daily Beet Chips.

“Don’t be surprised if you see some cool new items pop up that are unique to lake life and ball games,” said a Norsemen spokesperson.

Officials announce Norsemen Lakeheim to open in the summer of 2023 on April 2, 2023. (Norsemen Brewing Co.)

In the hours following the announcement, the brewery said it was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“Wow ya’ll. The outpouring of support has made us a bit emotional. Knowing that the long hours, late nights, weekends spent to give Topeka a unique and cool place to go have fun makes it worthwhile,” said the owners. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Norsemen said the next few months will be spent making renovations to the space. A specific opening date has not yet been announced.

For now, Topekans can continue to enjoy the taste of the original hand-crafted beer and food at its staple location, 830 N. Kansas Ave.

