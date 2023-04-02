Riley Co. extinguishes evening grass fire as embers attempt to start a second

Riley Co. crews extinguish a grassfire on March 31, 2023.
Riley Co. crews extinguish a grassfire on March 31, 2023.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. crews extinguished an evening grass fire over the weekend as embers blew and attempted to start a second inferno.

Riley County Fire District 1 says that as of 7:10 p.m. on Friday, March 31, an out-of-control grassfire had been fully contained as the investigation into its cause remains open.

Officials said crews were called to the area of Highway 177 and Gehrt Rd. around 5:30 p.m. that day with reports of a small fire. About half an hour later, they said the fire was about 60% contained.

As of 6:30 that night, crews said the fire was about 80% contained. However, embers blew across the highway and started to burn a second area. That fire was also mostly contained.

About 15 minutes later, RCFD said crews had started mop-up work and had checked the area for flare-ups.

As of Sunday, no new or rekindled fires had been reported in the area.

