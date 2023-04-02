One hospitalized after hit-and-run causes driver to hit abandoned vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run on a Kansas City interstate caused him to hit an abandoned vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound I-70 and 7th St. in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they found an unknown vehicle and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Martinus A. Curry Sayles, 46, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed east on the interstate.

However, KHP said the unknown vehicle veered into Curry Sayles’ lane and hit the pickup. This caused Curry Sayles to lose control and hit an abandoned 2012 Kia Optima sitting on the shoulder. The impact of that collision caused the abandoned vehicle to hit the barrier wall.

Officials indicated that the unknown vehicle sped away from the scene before they arrived. Curry Sayles was taken to Truman Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

