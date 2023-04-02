One hospitalized after failure to yield causes pickup to roll in rural SE Kansas

MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was hospitalized after another vehicle’s failure to yield caused his pickup to roll on a Southeast Kansas county road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, emergency crews were called to the area of County Roads 5600 and 5900 - about a mile east of U.S. Highway 169 - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kathy A. Read, 68, of Cherryvale, had been headed west on 22000 Rd. as a 2004 Chevrolet S10 pickup driven by Ethan A. Umbarger, 20, of Cherryvale, was headed south on 5900.

KHP noted that Read failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and hit Umbarger’s pickup. The collision caused the pickup to roll.

While officials said Read was not wearing a seatbelt, she also did not sustain any injuries from the crash. However, Umbarger was sent to Labette Health in Parsons with suspected serious injuries. He too was not wearing a seatbelt.

