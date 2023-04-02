Officials attempt to identify suspect in aggravated burglary at Salina hotel

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Salina are attempting to identify the person responsible for an aggravated burglary at a North Salina hotel.

The Salina Police Department says that just after 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officials were called to the Comfort Inn & Suites at 1949 N. 9th St. with reports of an aggravated burglary.

When officials arrived, they said an employee reported she had noticed someone walking around the hotel lobby. When she went to investigate, the suspect jumped over the counter and began to take cash from the register.

SPD said the suspect ran away when they were confronted by the employee. They were wearing a dark-colored camp patterned coat, dark-colored blue jeans, gray gloves, a mask and gray slip-on shoes.

If anyone has information about this incident, they should contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

