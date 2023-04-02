Mid-morning grass fire extinguished as burn bans persist through weekend

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mid-morning grass fire has been extinguished in rural Lyon Co. as wind speeds continue to play a factor in many countywide burn bans.

KVOE reports that just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, officials from the Emporia Rural Fire Department and Olpe Fire Department battled a blaze in the 1100 block of Road E - about 5 miles west of the Emporia Municipal Airport.

Officials indicated the fire burned about 60 acres before it was extinguished about an hour later. The cause of this fire remains undetermined.

Initially, crews said wind speeds were under 20 mph when the fire broke out, however, the increased to nearly 30 mph by the time the blaze was extinguished.

Sunday’s fire follows several small grass fires in Lyon Co. on Saturday and another round of grass fires on Friday. Many Kansas counties remain under a burn ban due to wind speeds on Sunday.

