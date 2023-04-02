Lawrence Police continue to investigate after second report of shots fired

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have continued to investigate after a second round of shots fired was reported in the same area about a week apart.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, officials were called to the area of 15th and Wedgwood Dr. with reports of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they said they found multiple vehicles and homes had been hit by gunfire, however, now injuries were reported.

Investigators said they believe the incident to be related to a previous case of shots fired near the intersection.

Information remains scarce as Lawrence officials continue to investigate shooting

LPD said it is still actively investigating the situation and attempting to identify and follow up on leads. More information will be released as it becomes available.

