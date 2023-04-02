KC woman perishes following 4-car collision involving semi-truck

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has perished following a 4-car collision that involved a semi-truck on a Kansas City metro highway over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:50 p.m. on Friday, March 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 69 and 95th St. with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Jackie L. Trager, 79, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed north on U.S. 69 as she approached slower traffic. Trager began to change lanes when she hit a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Shawn L. Campbell, 54, of Trimble, Mo.

KHP noted the collision caused Trager to spin around and in front of the pickup as the left rear side of her Corolla made contact with the right corner of a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Mary E. Clow, 30, of Shawnee.

Officials said the Corolla continued to spin around the front of the pickup and was pushed into the rear of a 2008 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Lugo Y. Hernandez, 25, of Olathe, which had been stopped. The driver’s side door of the Corolla hit the semi.

KHP indicated that Trager was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It also said one child was present in her vehicle, however, they will not release any identifying information or details on their injuries.

Officials also said that Campbell and his passenger, James D. Hinrikus, 47, of Perkins, Okla., as well as Clow and her passenger, Nicholas J. Clow, 31, of Shawnee, and Hernandez all escaped the crash without injury. They were all wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Jackson County.
Topeka man arrested following traffic stop in Jackson County
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Jerome Tang finishes second in AP Coach of the Year vote
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina
Allen Fieldhouse during the WNIT Championship game between Kansas and Columbia.
Kansas wins first WNIT Championship

Latest News

FILE - Crash
Two hospitalized after semi collides with pickup on southern Kansas highway
Riley Co. crews extinguish a grassfire on March 31, 2023.
Riley Co. extinguishes evening grass fire as embers attempt to start a second
Staff at Norsemen Brewery hang the location's first open sign in 2016.
Rumors Confirmed: Norsemen to open second location near Lake Shawnee
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence Police continue to investigate after second report of shots fired