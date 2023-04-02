KC woman perishes following 4-car collision involving semi-truck

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has perished following a 4-car collision that involved a semi-truck on a Kansas City metro highway over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:50 p.m. on Friday, March 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 69 and 95th St. with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Jackie L. Trager, 79, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed north on U.S. 69 as she approached slower traffic. Trager began to change lanes when she hit a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Shawn L. Campbell, 54, of Trimble, Mo.

KHP noted the collision caused Trager to spin around and in front of the pickup as the left rear side of her Corolla made contact with the right corner of a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Mary E. Clow, 30, of Shawnee.

Officials said the Corolla continued to spin around the front of the pickup and was pushed into the rear of a 2008 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Lugo Y. Hernandez, 25, of Olathe, which had been stopped. The driver’s side door of the Corolla hit the semi.

KHP indicated that Trager was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It also said one child was present in her vehicle, however, they will not release any identifying information or details on their injuries.

Officials also said that Campbell and his passenger, James D. Hinrikus, 47, of Perkins, Okla., as well as Clow and her passenger, Nicholas J. Clow, 31, of Shawnee, and Hernandez all escaped the crash without injury. They were all wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision as well.

