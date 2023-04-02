KC biker hospitalized after hit-and-run leaves him seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A biker in Kansas City has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run left him seriously injured on the side of an area interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, emergency crews were called to mile marker 0.7 on eastbound I-670 - less than a mile inside the state line - with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Harley Davidson FLH Series driven by Dennis A. Baker, 53, of Independence, Mo., had been headed east on the interstate.

However, KHP noted that an unknown vehicle caused Baker to lose control of his motorcycle and crash into the inside median barrier wall.

Officials said the second vehicle sped off before crews arrived. Baker was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

