Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the 2022 death of a Kansas man, the Supreme Court has affirmed he was legally married to his wife in a common-law marriage.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Appeal No: 125,617: In the Matter of the Common Law Marriage of Margaret M. Heidkamp and Edward Ritter, Ritter had died in 2022.

Court records indicate that Heidkamp filed a petition to seek a judicial declaration that she was Ritter’s common-law wife. The Johnson Co. District Court heard extensive and uncontroverted testimony which indicated the couple understood they were in a common-law marriage and held themselves as husband and wife.

The District Court also held the couple was married at the time of Ritter’s death.

Justice Eric Rosen wrote for a unanimous court and held that the Supreme Court holds jurisdiction to review a district court determination that a couple held a common-law marital relationship and to either approve or disapprove the determination.

Rosen noted that the Court examined the record and elements of a common law marriage in the Sunflower State and decided the facts did in fact support the district court’s conclusion.

The Supreme Court approved the determination that the couple was legally married.

