Kansas City man arrested after K-9 take down following multiple chases

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after multiple chases over the weekend after a K-9 was needed to bring him in.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:49 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, officials attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near I-35 and K-68. However, the driver, later identified as Ronnie Masoner, 39, of Kansas City, refused to stop and started a chase with law enforcement.

Eventually, officials said Masoner collided with a bridge rail which disabled the vehicle. He ran before deputies were close enough to catch him. A throughout search of the area was not successful and Masoner was not found.

On Friday morning, around 11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said drivers reported they saw a person who had been walking along I-35 outside of Wellsville who matched Masoner’s description.

Deputies said they requested the help of the Wellsville Police Department and found the pedestrian. The pedestrian did in fact turn out to be Masoner and he ran in the 4300 block of Shawnee Terr.

As deputies arrived, they said Masoner refused to cooperate and continued to evade officials. K-9 Stryker was sent to apprehend him and he did so without significant injury to Masoner.

The Sheriff’s Office said Masoner was then arrested for felony interference with law enforcement and criminal threat for actions during his apprehension. He was also arrested for multiple violations which stemmed from the chase the night before. He was then found to have a warrant from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri for violations of the conditions of his supervised release.

After local proceedings are completed, officials said Masoner will be handed over to the U.S. Marshals.

