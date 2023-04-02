Hartford driver hospitalized after ATV bearing gives out over the weekend

FILE
FILE(KYTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023
HARTFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of an ATV was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle’s bearing gave out at the edge of Hartford over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, emergency crews were called to the intersection of State and Plumb. Ave. in Hartford with reports of a single-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Polaris ATV driven by Ronald D. Scoggin, 59, of Hartford, had been headed east on Plumb Ave. when the bearing failed.

KHP said the ATV crashed into the ditch and hit a culvert where it came to a rest.

Officials said Scoggin was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

