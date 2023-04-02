Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer

Shanna Simpson currently cares for animals at the Topeka Zoo, but her experience in the field goes well beyond that.
By Alex Carter
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shanna Simpson currently cares for animals at the Topeka Zoo, but her experience in the field goes well beyond that.

“Back in 2002, I started my career in the animal care world at Miami Seaquarium in Florida where I began as a marine mammal trainer. And then in 2003, I was moved over to the whale and dolphin stadium. And that’s when i began my career with being a killer whale trainer.”

It was there that Shanna formed a close bond while working with one of the killer whales.

“Tokitae, or Lolita is her stage name was who I worked with the most and I was her senior trainer for the next 6 years... up until 2009 when I moved to Topeka.”

At 56 years old, Lolita is one of the oldest killer whales in captivity.

“Toki was captured from the wild in the mid-60′s and say what you want about that... it was not the right thing to do back in the day but that’s how most Zoos and aquariums got started, let’s be honest. So, in 1970 she was moved to the Miami Seaquarium and she has been there ever since,” Simpson said.

After decades as the star attraction at the Miami Seaquarium, the aquarium announced Thursday it will begin the process of returning Lolita to her natural habitat.

“Now there is talks of the dolphin company who owns the Miami Seaquarium... are partnering with an organization and some millionaires and are gonna move her across the country to Washington state and put her in a sea-pen out there in the ocean,” said Simpson.

Simpson says releasing the Orca Whale back into the ocean is not the best decision for the animal.

“Putting this animal, who has been in human care almost her whole life.. putting her in an ocean is not wise, it is detrimental to her health and it is gonna be extremely stressful for this animal.”

She and other trainers have come together to try and keep Lolita from being released back into the ocean.

“The ‘Truth for Toki’ group, which is what I’m speaking on behalf of, is all the Toki trainers and all the veterinarians that have worked with her since the early 80s. We have all of these people grouped together. Our goal is to raise awareness to this, raise public opinion, and to stop this. Toki needs to be staying in Florida and staying in her home,” Simpson said.

The Dolphin Company has said Lolita’s relocation could take between 18 to 24 months and the cost is expected to rise into the eight figures.

