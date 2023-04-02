East Topeka street set to close as crews repair sewer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An East Topeka street is set to close as crews repair a sewer in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, April 3, Terry’s Plumbing will completely close SE Pennsylvania Ave. in front of the 1704 address.

According to crews, the closure is needed to repair a sewer in the area.

Officials noted the closure is expected to last about 2 to 3 weeks depending on the weather.

