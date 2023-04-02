East Topeka street set to close as crews repair sewer

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An East Topeka street is set to close as crews repair a sewer in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, April 3, Terry’s Plumbing will completely close SE Pennsylvania Ave. in front of the 1704 address.

According to crews, the closure is needed to repair a sewer in the area.

Officials noted the closure is expected to last about 2 to 3 weeks depending on the weather.

