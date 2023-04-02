Douglas Co. crews help battle southern Kansas blaze

DALTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from Douglas County helped battle a blaze in southern Kansas as windspeeds remained high over the weekend.

The Kansas Forest Service says that as of 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, fire crews had the Dalton Fire in Chautauqua Co. about 60% contained.

KFS noted that crews with the Douglas Co. Wildland Fire Task Force were called to help with the fire that afternoon. The fire broke out on Friday as winds remained high throughout the state all weekend.

When officials arrived at Road 23, they said wind speeds were too high to safely use aircraft to help battle the blaze. Engine 461 was dispatched to attempt to extinguish the grassfire.

On Saturday, officials said the fire was well-established in timber and burned through the night.

As of Sunday, crews had not yet extinguished the blaze.

