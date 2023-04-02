Deputy, possibly impaired driver hospitalized after early-morning crash

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Franklin Co. deputy and a possibly impaired river were both hospitalized following an early-morning crash over the weekend.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, a deputy who had been stopped at an active railroad crossing - waiting for a passing train - when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Officials noted the impact caused the patrol vehicle to crash into another vehicle stopped in front of the deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the collision sent the deputy and the driver of the vehicle that hit him to AdventHealth in Ottawa. Both are expected to make a full recovery from the injuries they sustained.

Officials said a passenger in the vehicle that had been stopped in front of the deputy also sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, but not taken to a hospital.

During the initial investigation, the Sheriff’s Office noted it found evidence that the driver who hit the deputy may have been impaired. A request was made to the Kansas Highway Patrol to investigate due to the involvement of the deputy.

Officials said no further information will be released and any other details would come from KHP.

