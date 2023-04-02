Crews battle blaze near Oklahoma border as weekend fires continue to burn

COWLEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have turned their attention to a wildfire raging near the Kansas-Oklahoma border over the weekend as crews continue to battle a handful of blazes that have popped up over the weekend.

The Kansas Forest Service announced around 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, that the services of Tanker 95 and several Wildland Fire Task Forces have been requested to aid officials in Cowley Co.

KFS indicated that a wildfire south of Cedar Vale is growing and needs immediate attention.

Officials noted that Tanker 95 has already made one drop and plans to refill to return with more water.

Officials with Cowley Co. Fire District 3 said the fire is raging near the Oklahoma border.

