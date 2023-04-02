Brown Co. middle schooler charged for threats made at school

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A middle schooler in Brown Co. has been officials charged for threats he made against another student at school.

In response to the threat of a student at a South Brown Co. middle school, Sheriff John Merchant says he has received multiple calls which expressed concern with the alleged threat.

“I would like to commend USD #430 on their commitment to keeping students and staff safe,” Sheriff Merchant said. “When the potential threat was discovered, school personnel immediately acted and involved law enforcement who were on scene very quickly.”

Merchant noted that an investigation was launched and the teen accused was taken into custody without incident. In situations that involve minors, he said state law limits how much information can be provided.

The Sheriff said the investigative reports have been forwarded to the Brown Co. Attorney who is actively involved in the matter and was consulted during the process. Formal charges have been filed against the minor in Brown Co. Juvenile Court.

“Many rumors have reportedly spread through the community which are simply not true,” Merchant indicated. “Our respective agencies work together on response protocol and the issue was dealt with swiftly and appropriately.”

Merchant reminded residents that students, staff, parents and the public have a responsibility to report to law enforcement immediately when safety concerns involve a school.

