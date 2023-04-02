Brown Co. middle schooler charged for threats made at school

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A middle schooler in Brown Co. has been officials charged for threats he made against another student at school.

In response to the threat of a student at a South Brown Co. middle school, Sheriff John Merchant says he has received multiple calls which expressed concern with the alleged threat.

Officials: student threatened at South Brown Co. middle school

“I would like to commend USD #430 on their commitment to keeping students and staff safe,” Sheriff Merchant said. “When the potential threat was discovered, school personnel immediately acted and involved law enforcement who were on scene very quickly.”

Merchant noted that an investigation was launched and the teen accused was taken into custody without incident. In situations that involve minors, he said state law limits how much information can be provided.

The Sheriff said the investigative reports have been forwarded to the Brown Co. Attorney who is actively involved in the matter and was consulted during the process. Formal charges have been filed against the minor in Brown Co. Juvenile Court.

“Many rumors have reportedly spread through the community which are simply not true,” Merchant indicated. “Our respective agencies work together on response protocol and the issue was dealt with swiftly and appropriately.”

Merchant reminded residents that students, staff, parents and the public have a responsibility to report to law enforcement immediately when safety concerns involve a school.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Jackson County.
Topeka man arrested following traffic stop in Jackson County
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Jerome Tang finishes second in AP Coach of the Year vote
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina

Latest News

FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
FILE
Supreme Court affirms KDOR jurisdiction to suspend Kansas driving privileges
FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
FILE
East Topeka street set to close as crews repair sewer