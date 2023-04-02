4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four bipartisan bills have been freshly inked by Governor Kelly and will soon become law in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, March 31, she signed four bipartisan bills into law. Many of these bills make technical changes and update statutes at the request of the communities affected.

“I am pleased that the Legislature has reviewed and passed bipartisan legislation that betters the lives of Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kelly noted that she signed House Bill 2092, which reapportions the districts of certain members of the Washburn University Board of Regents from state senate districts to districts by the city council.

Second, the Governor signed Senate Bill 24, which makes technical changes to ensure statutory language aligns with industry standards in insurance coverage for autism spectrum disorder.

Third, Kelly signed House Bill 2262, which expands workforce and training chances for embalmers through amendments to educational requirements. She said only six months of apprenticeship are now required, rather than 12 to be completed before an individual is able to attend mortuary science school.

Lastly, the Governor signed House Bill 2197, which makes technical changes to the First-time Home Buyer Savings Account program to ensure when someone passes away, their beneficiary receives the account balance and allows the State Treasurer’s Office to market the program.

