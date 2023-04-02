4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson | File/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four bipartisan bills have been freshly inked by Governor Kelly and will soon become law in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, March 31, she signed four bipartisan bills into law. Many of these bills make technical changes and update statutes at the request of the communities affected.

“I am pleased that the Legislature has reviewed and passed bipartisan legislation that betters the lives of Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kelly noted that she signed House Bill 2092, which reapportions the districts of certain members of the Washburn University Board of Regents from state senate districts to districts by the city council.

Second, the Governor signed Senate Bill 24, which makes technical changes to ensure statutory language aligns with industry standards in insurance coverage for autism spectrum disorder.

Third, Kelly signed House Bill 2262, which expands workforce and training chances for embalmers through amendments to educational requirements. She said only six months of apprenticeship are now required, rather than 12 to be completed before an individual is able to attend mortuary science school.

Lastly, the Governor signed House Bill 2197, which makes technical changes to the First-time Home Buyer Savings Account program to ensure when someone passes away, their beneficiary receives the account balance and allows the State Treasurer’s Office to market the program.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Jackson County.
Topeka man arrested following traffic stop in Jackson County
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Jerome Tang finishes second in AP Coach of the Year vote
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina

Latest News

At just 16 years old, Cooper Davis of Shawnee died of an overdose.
Bill honoring Kansas teen introduced to fight sale of fentanyl on social media
FILE
Kansas moving to raise age for buying tobacco to 21 from 18
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
Kansas court to review pair of unenforced abortion laws
FILE
Kansas Senate confirms new leaders appointed by Governor Kelly