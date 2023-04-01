Weekend forecast: Starting seasonal, much warmer Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overall it will turn out to be a nice weekend. Yes winds will be strong again tomorrow with gusts around 40 mph but it’s still going to be better than the last couple days to end the work week. Rain/storm chances are low for the next 8 days but it will need to be monitored on the days we have them because strong to severe storms are possible.

Taking Action:

Monitoring a slight chance of storms Sunday night into Monday then again late Tuesday afternoon/evening. Most spots will remain dry however whatever storms do develop may become strong to severe so stay updated on the latest details in the coming days.

A frontal boundary Monday could lead to a wide range in highs so stay make sure to keep checking the latest forecast especially Monday morning.

A hard freeze is looking more likely Thursday morning. Typically the last freeze of the season is toward the end of April so it’s not surprising temperatures are still getting this cold.



The overall forecast is for temperatures to remain near or above average for this time of year. The only exceptions are Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures will likely remain in the 50s. As for rain, much like yesterday’s chance it’s going to be spotty. There are no storm systems that will come with widespread meaningful rainfall for the next week to 10 days but whatever storms may develop at times (Monday and Tuesday) may be strong to severe.

Normal High: 63/Normal Low: 39 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early in extreme northeast KS otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds weakening through the morning….NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds strengthening late evening into the overnight S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S/SW 15-25, gusts around 40 mph. Strongest winds may end up occurring in the morning and will be more in the 25-35 mph range with gusts by the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s and 70s for most areas Monday with spotty showers and a few t-storms. Will keep the chance all day but the highest chance will be in the morning. Again it’s not expected to be widespread or heavy but if isolated storms end up developing….a few spots may have a good downpour.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the work week with highs similar to Sunday (upper 70s) with a chance of storms late. It is going to depend on the timing of a cold front. It may end up being like Friday where the bulk of the storms will be near the Missouri border and into Missouri.

After the coolest part of the week Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be on the warming trend Friday and Saturday.

Conditional risk storms even exist mainly in the morning (SPC/WIBW)

A similar set-up to Friday where the highest probability of storms will be to the east of the WIBW viewing area but will be monitored for northeast KS as well (FYI: This is a different color table than the outlook above...this outlook is just 2 levels with orange the higher risk of severe weather) (SPC/WIBW)

