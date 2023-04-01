Two Ichabods join KU’s NFL Pro Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s NFL Pro Day featured two Washburn Ichabods, star receivers Peter Afful and James Letcher Jr. The two hope to make their NFL dreams a reality.

Both Afful and Letcher told 13 Sports what they want the world to know about them as they set out on this professional football journey.

”I work hard. My height doesn’t mean anything. I’ve been this height, I’ve been this size my whole life, and I’ve still over exceeded what people thought about me. I’m gonna give it everything I got, and I’m gonna continue to do what I do,” said Letcher, who stands at 5′8″. “If they give me a chance, I’ll show them what DII players are about.”

“I’m a playmaker, I’m a great teammate, I’m a hard worker, and I love to win. I love to win. I feel like I performed very well, got a lot of compliments from the scouts, so I’m very confident leaving today,” Afful said. “I hope this opens up doors for my guys back at Washburn and all over the MIAA as well.”

