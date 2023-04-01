Two Ichabods join KU’s NFL Pro Day

By Katie Maher
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s NFL Pro Day featured two Washburn Ichabods, star receivers Peter Afful and James Letcher Jr. The two hope to make their NFL dreams a reality.

Both Afful and Letcher told 13 Sports what they want the world to know about them as they set out on this professional football journey.

”I work hard. My height doesn’t mean anything. I’ve been this height, I’ve been this size my whole life, and I’ve still over exceeded what people thought about me. I’m gonna give it everything I got, and I’m gonna continue to do what I do,” said Letcher, who stands at 5′8″. “If they give me a chance, I’ll show them what DII players are about.”

“I’m a playmaker, I’m a great teammate, I’m a hard worker, and I love to win. I love to win. I feel like I performed very well, got a lot of compliments from the scouts, so I’m very confident leaving today,” Afful said. “I hope this opens up doors for my guys back at Washburn and all over the MIAA as well.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
Police are in search of Jose Diaz after he was seen walking away from his home and hasn't been...
Topeka Police find man not seen since walking away from home
Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina

Latest News

Peter Afful and JJ Letcher attend KU's NFL Pro Day.
Washburn receivers at pro day
KU holds its 2023 NFL Pro Day.
KU holds its 2023 NFL Pro Day
KU holds its 2023 NFL Pro Day.
KU Pro Day
Former K-State RB Deuce Vaughn (left) and QB Adrian Martinez (right) at K-State's Pro Day
K-State out to prove they belong in NFL