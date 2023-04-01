TPD celebrates promotions for new Major, Captain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department celebrated the promotions of two officers Friday.

Jana Harden was promoted to the rank of Major, the second woman in TPD history to rise to the rank, and Jennifer Cross to Captain. They officially assume those positions effective April 1.

Harden and cross are two of three women suing the City and Chief Bryan Wheeles for gender discrimination. They claim in a suit filed in January they were passed over for promotions by less-qualified men. A scheduling conference is set for April 5.

The City previously said the promotions have nothing to do with the suit.

