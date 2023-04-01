Topeka martial arts instructor holds book signing

Kevin Wilson, owner of Professional Martial Arts, was selected to contribute to ‘Elite Martial...
Kevin Wilson, owner of Professional Martial Arts, was selected to contribute to ‘Elite Martial Artist in America - Secrets to Life, Leadership and Business.’(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka martial arts instructor held a special book-signing Friday night at the Celtic Fox.

Kevin Wilson, owner of Professional Martial Arts, was selected to contribute to ‘Elite Martial Artist in America - Secrets to Life, Leadership and Business.’ It’s a collaboration between multiple martial artists around the country.

Wilson says the key principles of martial arts are those that apply just as much in life as anywhere.

“I’ve been teaching for about 25 years now, which is what I love most,” Grand Master Kevin Wilson explained. “It’s a great medium, not just to learn how to kick and punch, but really the path for self-discovery.”

Steve Twemlow was also recognized at the event, selected for PMA’s Positive Mental Attitude Award for his contributions while stepping up as a student teacher. You can find more information about PMA here.

