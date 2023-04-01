Salvation Army’s MAP showering services will move locations

As temperatures increase, the Topeka Salvation Army’s Mobile Access Partnership showering...
As temperatures increase, the Topeka Salvation Army’s Mobile Access Partnership showering services will be transported to a new location.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures increase, the Topeka Salvation Army’s Mobile Access Partnership showering services will be transported to a new location.

On Thursday, March 30, the Salvation Army’s MAP has ended, but that means the shower unit will move to the Children’s Palace from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, April 4. To recognize and thank each partner that has assisted the Salvation Army’s MAP program, the organization hosted a luncheon for all participating partners on Friday, March 31.

The partners include Stormont Vail Health, Valeo Behavioral Health Care, Street Dog Coalition, the Topeka Police Department, the Rescue Mission, and many more. Thanks to each program’s collaboration, the salvation army offered needs for anyone without a home.

“I think it is important because it is a collaboration with all the resources in town, and they are in one location,” said Shelly Robertson, development director for the Topeka Salvation Army. “In addition, it offers those that need showers or places to eat, a place to come to, and there is not a lot of those resources on this side of town.”

This program is usually held during winter to provide care for the homeless in freezing temperatures. Robertson says she hopes the Salvation Army can bring back the mobile services next winter.

