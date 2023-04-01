Riley County Police Department investigate motor vehicle theft in Manhattan

Riley County Police Department is investigating the theft of a gray 2014 Toyota Camry in...
Riley County Police Department is investigating the theft of a gray 2014 Toyota Camry in Manhattan.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating the theft of a gray 2014 Toyota Camry in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department reported a motor vehicle theft occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 in the 600 block of North 9th St. in Manhattan, Kan. A 21-year-old man was the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his gray 2014 Toyota Camry.

Riley County Police Department indicated the estimated total loss associated with the case is approximately $10,000. The vehicle was later recovered.

Riley County Police Department noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows individuals to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
A fire which is believed to have started at 1805 SW Lincoln spread to the house next door at...
Double structure fire ruled a total loss, intentionally set
Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Jerome Tang finishes second in AP Coach of the Year vote

Latest News

Two teachers from Region 1 were named finalists for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year.
Two teachers become Region 1 finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Redbud Festival
NOTO Arts & Entertainment district kicks off 2023 Redbud Festival
Senators introduced the Cooper Davis Act on Thursday, March 30, which is legislation that...
Senators introduce Cooper Davis Act to counteract drug deals on social media
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
K-State guard Markquis Nowell named best point guard