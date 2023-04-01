Riley County Police Department investigate motor vehicle theft in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating the theft of a gray 2014 Toyota Camry in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department reported a motor vehicle theft occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 in the 600 block of North 9th St. in Manhattan, Kan. A 21-year-old man was the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his gray 2014 Toyota Camry.

Riley County Police Department indicated the estimated total loss associated with the case is approximately $10,000. The vehicle was later recovered.

Riley County Police Department noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows individuals to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

