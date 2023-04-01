Riley County Health Department hosts Easter egg hunt and open house

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department helped the Easter Bunny this year by hosting their own Easter Egg Hunt & Open House Saturday in Manhattan.

“This is our first-ever Easter Egg hunt and open house, so we’re excited to have the community out. It’s a great way for the community to engage, for kids to have fun, and really to showcase the services that we have here at the health department which include Raising Riley, we have WIC services, maternal and child health programs, childcare licensing, and of course our public health clinic,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the RCHD.

Kids ages 10 and under are invited to participate in the egg hunt, and older kids and adults can visit the Open House booths to learn more about all the great services provided by the Health Department.

“We had a group of 5 and under and then over 5 so we had 2 different groups then each group could get 10 eggs total and they could also go inside and visit our booths and get some more information and education for the parents and also a chance to get a picture with our Easter bunny,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs said having this event is a great way for the kids to have fun and parents to learn more.

“A great way for the kids to get out and engage with each other and of course get some physical activity and a great way for the parents to learn more about the services that we have to offer,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs also mentioned that they had a great turnout for the first time and was glad everyone came out.

