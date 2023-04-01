NOTO Arts & Entertainment district kicks off 2023 Redbud Festival

Redbud Festival
Redbud Festival(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka (NOTO) Arts & Entertainment District officially began the 2023 Redbud Festival Saturday, April 1.

The event began at 11 a.m. with a free showing of the youth art exhibit and free live music by Kyle Carpenter and Josh Hoover. At 1 p.m., festival-goers had the chance to take home redbud sprigs and were given planting tips.

“There are a lot of activities to help kick off spring and we just ask the community to come out and help us celebrate,” Staci Ogle with the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District said.

The festival runs through the month of April and into the first weekend of May. Here’s the schedule of events:

  • April 7:
    • First Friday - All Day.
    • Music with Colin Nichols - 6-9 p.m.
  • April 8:
    • Easter Parade - 10-11 a.m.
    • Family Fun Fair at Great Overland Station - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Easter Egg Hunt at Great Overland Station - 11 a.m. to noon.
  • April 15
    • Parents as Teachers Roll & Read at various NOTO locations - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Saturday Market at Redbud Park - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Music in the Park (artist TBA) - 1-3 p.m.
  • April 22
    • NOTO In Bloom Benefit - 6-9:30 p.m.
  • April 29
    • 5K Papan’s Landing Fun Run
      • Registration at Redbud Park - 8-9 a.m.
      • Fun run - 9-10 a.m.
  • May 5-7
    • NOTO Chalk Walk
    • First Friday Weekend
  • May 6
    • Jr. Juggles 40 Years of Clownin’ Around - 2-3 p.m.

Redbud Park is located at 924 N Kansas Ave. in Topeka.

