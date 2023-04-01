NOTO Arts & Entertainment district kicks off 2023 Redbud Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka (NOTO) Arts & Entertainment District officially began the 2023 Redbud Festival Saturday, April 1.

The event began at 11 a.m. with a free showing of the youth art exhibit and free live music by Kyle Carpenter and Josh Hoover. At 1 p.m., festival-goers had the chance to take home redbud sprigs and were given planting tips.

“There are a lot of activities to help kick off spring and we just ask the community to come out and help us celebrate,” Staci Ogle with the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District said.

The festival runs through the month of April and into the first weekend of May. Here’s the schedule of events:

April 7: First Friday - All Day. Music with Colin Nichols - 6-9 p.m.

April 8: Easter Parade - 10-11 a.m. Family Fun Fair at Great Overland Station - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt at Great Overland Station - 11 a.m. to noon.

April 15 Parents as Teachers Roll & Read at various NOTO locations - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Market at Redbud Park - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music in the Park (artist TBA) - 1-3 p.m.

April 22 NOTO In Bloom Benefit - 6-9:30 p.m.

April 29 5K Papan’s Landing Fun Run Registration at Redbud Park - 8-9 a.m. Fun run - 9-10 a.m.

May 5-7 NOTO Chalk Walk First Friday Weekend

May 6 Jr. Juggles 40 Years of Clownin’ Around - 2-3 p.m.



Redbud Park is located at 924 N Kansas Ave. in Topeka.

