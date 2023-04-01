NOTO Arts & Entertainment district kicks off 2023 Redbud Festival
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka (NOTO) Arts & Entertainment District officially began the 2023 Redbud Festival Saturday, April 1.
The event began at 11 a.m. with a free showing of the youth art exhibit and free live music by Kyle Carpenter and Josh Hoover. At 1 p.m., festival-goers had the chance to take home redbud sprigs and were given planting tips.
“There are a lot of activities to help kick off spring and we just ask the community to come out and help us celebrate,” Staci Ogle with the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District said.
The festival runs through the month of April and into the first weekend of May. Here’s the schedule of events:
- April 7:
- First Friday - All Day.
- Music with Colin Nichols - 6-9 p.m.
- April 8:
- Easter Parade - 10-11 a.m.
- Family Fun Fair at Great Overland Station - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Easter Egg Hunt at Great Overland Station - 11 a.m. to noon.
- April 15
- Parents as Teachers Roll & Read at various NOTO locations - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday Market at Redbud Park - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Music in the Park (artist TBA) - 1-3 p.m.
- April 22
- NOTO In Bloom Benefit - 6-9:30 p.m.
- April 29
- 5K Papan’s Landing Fun Run
- Registration at Redbud Park - 8-9 a.m.
- Fun run - 9-10 a.m.
- May 5-7
- NOTO Chalk Walk
- First Friday Weekend
- May 6
- Jr. Juggles 40 Years of Clownin’ Around - 2-3 p.m.
Redbud Park is located at 924 N Kansas Ave. in Topeka.
