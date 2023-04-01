Local girl scout hopes to inspire other students

Local high school students gathered Saturday morning in efforts to learn more about how to...
Local high school students gathered Saturday morning in efforts to learn more about how to become leaders.(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local high school students gathered Saturday morning in efforts to learn more about how to become leaders.

The Young Leaders Summit was held at Shawnee Heights High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday morning. The event, organized by Arianna Womack, a girl scout, was its first. Womack said the event was open to all high school students in the area to teach them the valuable skills of being a leader in the community.

“These are the students,” said Womack. “Who really are not really open to a whole lot of leadership and experience. We are really hoping we get to push them today, just for them to discover what their boundaries are, who they are as leaders, and what they know so they can build upon that to become better people.”

Forge was one of the sponsors of the event. Leaders from around the city talked to the students about how they achieved their position and how to face adversity at their age. Students also learned about topics like how to discover their inner leader and collaborate with others on important issues and opportunities Topeka has to offer.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
A fire which is believed to have started at 1805 SW Lincoln spread to the house next door at...
Double structure fire ruled a total loss, intentionally set
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Jerome Tang finishes second in AP Coach of the Year vote

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 04-01-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 04-01-23
The winners of Kansas KidWind State Finals are advancing to their next challenge in the...
Kansas KidWind winners prepare to advance to national competition
Peter Afful and JJ Letcher attend KU's NFL Pro Day.
Two Ichabods join KU’s NFL Pro Day
KU holds its 2023 NFL Pro Day.
KU holds its 2023 NFL Pro Day