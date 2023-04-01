Local girl scout hopes to inspire other students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local high school students gathered Saturday morning in efforts to learn more about how to become leaders.

The Young Leaders Summit was held at Shawnee Heights High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday morning. The event, organized by Arianna Womack, a girl scout, was its first. Womack said the event was open to all high school students in the area to teach them the valuable skills of being a leader in the community.

“These are the students,” said Womack. “Who really are not really open to a whole lot of leadership and experience. We are really hoping we get to push them today, just for them to discover what their boundaries are, who they are as leaders, and what they know so they can build upon that to become better people.”

Forge was one of the sponsors of the event. Leaders from around the city talked to the students about how they achieved their position and how to face adversity at their age. Students also learned about topics like how to discover their inner leader and collaborate with others on important issues and opportunities Topeka has to offer.

