Kansas wins first WNIT Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas women’s basketball team defeats the Columbia Lions in the WNIT Championship game 66-59, winning their first WNIT Championship in school history.

With the official attendance of 11,701, Kansas fans did what was asked: “Fill the Fieldhouse” for the WNIT Championship.

Both teams went back and forth early, with the first half ending with 11 lead changes. Kansas led at the halftime break 31-28.

Columbia began the second half on an 8-0 run, but Kansas answered with a 18-3 run to end the third quarter, giving them a 49-39 lead.

Kansas led by as much as 12 in the fourth quarter, holding onto their lead and winning the championship game with a 66-59 final.

Senior center Taiyanna Jackson had a big game, posting her 23rd double-double of the season with 17 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks. Zakiyah Franklin led in scoring with 19 points. Wyvette Mayberry had 12 points and Chandler Prater added 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Jackson set the record for most offensive rebounds in a WNIT tournament with 33 offensive boards, 10 of them coming in this game. She went to the locker room with 6:44 left in the 3rd quarter due to a left ankle injury. She returned to the game three minutes of game time later.

Kansas ends their season with a 25-10 record.

