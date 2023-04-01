Kansas wins first WNIT Championship

Allen Fieldhouse during the WNIT Championship game between Kansas and Columbia.
Allen Fieldhouse during the WNIT Championship game between Kansas and Columbia.(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas women’s basketball team defeats the Columbia Lions in the WNIT Championship game 66-59, winning their first WNIT Championship in school history.

With the official attendance of 11,701, Kansas fans did what was asked: “Fill the Fieldhouse” for the WNIT Championship.

Both teams went back and forth early, with the first half ending with 11 lead changes. Kansas led at the halftime break 31-28.

Columbia began the second half on an 8-0 run, but Kansas answered with a 18-3 run to end the third quarter, giving them a 49-39 lead.

Kansas led by as much as 12 in the fourth quarter, holding onto their lead and winning the championship game with a 66-59 final.

Senior center Taiyanna Jackson had a big game, posting her 23rd double-double of the season with 17 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks. Zakiyah Franklin led in scoring with 19 points. Wyvette Mayberry had 12 points and Chandler Prater added 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Jackson set the record for most offensive rebounds in a WNIT tournament with 33 offensive boards, 10 of them coming in this game. She went to the locker room with 6:44 left in the 3rd quarter due to a left ankle injury. She returned to the game three minutes of game time later.

Kansas ends their season with a 25-10 record.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
A fire which is believed to have started at 1805 SW Lincoln spread to the house next door at...
Double structure fire ruled a total loss, intentionally set
Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Jerome Tang finishes second in AP Coach of the Year vote

Latest News

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
K-State guard Markquis Nowell named best point guard
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives up court in the second half of a first-round college...
Jayhawk forward Jalen Wilson wins major award
Peter Afful and JJ Letcher attend KU's NFL Pro Day.
Two Ichabods join KU’s NFL Pro Day
Peter Afful and JJ Letcher attend KU's NFL Pro Day.
Washburn receivers at pro day