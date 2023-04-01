K-State student selected for youth exchange program in Germany

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Post-college plans for K-State Senior Eden Brockman include participating in an 11-month educational experience in Germany as a Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange for Youth Professionals fellow.

Kansas State University announced Brockman, majoring in journalism and mass communications, Overland Park, is one of 75 American students selected for 2023-2024 cohort of the German immersion program.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to live, study and work in Germany for a year,” Brockman said. “I look forward to expanding my worldview and challenging myself to grow in new ways in Germany. K-State has prepared and supported me so well for this experience. Thank you to my professors and mentors for uplifting me and giving me the confidence to seek these opportunities.”

Kansas State University said the fellowship includes a two-month language training and one semester followed by a professional internship. Brockman will begin her fellowship in July.

“Studying abroad is a fantastic opportunity for any student, and doing so in such an immersive and enriching way is a great experience,” said Andrew Smith, assistant director of K-State’s A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication. “Eden is a leader in our college and department and is deserving of this great honor. Learning the language and all about the culture will be a great challenge and enrichment for her and her future career opportunities.”

Kansas State University said Brockman is the primary investigator on a research project exploring political polarization among Gen Z voters in Kansas. She presented her work at the 2023 virtual Kansas Undergraduate Research Days at the Kansas Statehouse. She also had the opportunity to work on several documentary films while at K-State.

Kansas State University noted Brockman’s honors include the Nancy Landon Kassebaum Scholarship, the Civic Leadership Award and Scholarship, K-State’s Foundation Plus Scholarship, K-State’s David R. and Janice W. Von Riesen Scholarship in Journalism, an Arts and Science Undergraduate Research Grant, the Honors Program Completion Scholarship, the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Scholarship, the Bill Roy Scholarship from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Max E. and Jean Hollinger Scholarship in Journalism and Mass Communications, and the Andrea Glenn Journalism and Ernest R. Woodward Memorial Journalism Scholarships. She received an honorable mention in the 2022 AVA Awards for Digital/Audio Excellence.

Kansas State University said Brockman is a member of Alpha Delta Pi, University Honors Program, Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellows, Wildcat 91.9, and Communications Department Strategic Planning Board. She also serves as president of Wildcat Watch, assistant executive producer for Channel 8 news, and financial committee chair of The Collegian Media Group.

A graduate of Blue Valley North High School, Brockman is the daughter of Jeanette Brockman, Overland Park.

