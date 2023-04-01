K-State out to prove they belong in NFL

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats held their Pro Day Friday morning with every NFL scout in attendance to watch some of the best from Kansas State.

“Just my speed, I feel like people thought I was fast, but today I actually feel like I showed how fast I was,” Former Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe said. He told reporters that he hit 4.28 and 4.33 on his 40-yard dash.

“At the Hula Bowl, at the NFLPA Bowl and out here today that I can play quarterback at the highest level and that’s what I wanted to show,” Former QB Adrian Martinez said. “I wanted to show what I could do throwing a comeback to the field, throwing a dig to the field, throwing a goal ball, throwing a post, those type of things.”

We know what Deuce Vaughn can do on the football field. According to multiple mock drafts, he’s projected to go in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He says Darren Sproles helped him a ton in this process and suggested he take punt and kick returns because that’s what helped Sproles get into the NFL.

“For myself, I wanted to showcase of course route running, being able to catch the ball out of the backfield and then the outside with 30 MPH winds, being able to track a football, punt wise, be able to catch it, secure it cleanly and I wanted to come out here and run a good 40 so, I feel like I did a pretty good job,” Former Running back Deuce Vaughn said.

For Kansas City native Felix Anudike-Uzomah, with the draft being so close to home, it’s a dream come true for him. According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., he says Uzomah being drafted by the Chiefs with the 31st overall pick.

”I proved that I can move in space,” Uzomah said. “Obviously the type of defense we ran, it didn’t allow me to go out in space and draw but the point for today was basically showing them that I am able to be the type of edge rusher that can move in space.”

Deuce also has another connection to the NFL, and that’s his Dad whose a scout for the Cowboys. As for Kade Warner, his Dad is a Hall of Famer so they both said they got advice from them.

“Being able to call him every night and ask him questions about going to the Combine, what experience about the Combine, what should I do with all these interview calls,” Vaughn said. “I get on Zoom call with coaches and scouts and but one of the biggest things he told me was be yourself.”

“Yeah he texted me but probably a little to much in the last 24 hours. Just reaching out to me that I am who I am. All of the work I’ve done has led me to this point so no need to try and follow someone else,” Warner said.

13 Sports asked some of the players how nice it was to see some of their former teammates. They all said it was great and to be able to push each other again. They all wish each other nothing but the best and Uzomah said, they haven’t skipped a beat since the Sugar Bowl.

They all will continue to train ahead of the NFL Draft which will be Apr. 27 through the 29.

