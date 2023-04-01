Input Salad and Therapie hold ribbon cutting ceremonies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Input Salad and Therapie held its ribbon-cutting ceremonies today in Manhattan.

Input Salad focuses on ensuring that whole health is made available to the community while Therapie offers a wide variety of pies as well as coffee, scones, art, and much more. Both businesses are glad to be a part of the downtown community to share what they have to offer.

“Manhattan itself is just an incredible community and so having the opportunity to come into a space like downtown with such rich history and so much character down here it really means a lot to have the opportunity to share the space,” said Jaetyn Conrad, owner of Input Salad.

“This has been a really awesome moment for us we’ve been working towards it for 4 years to be in our own storefront so it was extremely monumental and it was really awesome to see the turnout today,” said Tiffany Oppelt, owner of Therapie.

Input Salad and Therapie are located in the same building at 106 S 4th St. in downtown Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.