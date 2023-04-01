Input Salad and Therapie hold ribbon cutting ceremonies

Input Salad and Therapie are located in the same building at 106 S 4th St. in downtown Manhattan.
Input Salad and Therapie are located in the same building at 106 S 4th St. in downtown Manhattan.(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Input Salad and Therapie held its ribbon-cutting ceremonies today in Manhattan.

Input Salad focuses on ensuring that whole health is made available to the community while Therapie offers a wide variety of pies as well as coffee, scones, art, and much more. Both businesses are glad to be a part of the downtown community to share what they have to offer.

“Manhattan itself is just an incredible community and so having the opportunity to come into a space like downtown with such rich history and so much character down here it really means a lot to have the opportunity to share the space,” said Jaetyn Conrad, owner of Input Salad.

“This has been a really awesome moment for us we’ve been working towards it for 4 years to be in our own storefront so it was extremely monumental and it was really awesome to see the turnout today,” said Tiffany Oppelt, owner of Therapie.

Input Salad and Therapie are located in the same building at 106 S 4th St. in downtown Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
A fire which is believed to have started at 1805 SW Lincoln spread to the house next door at...
Double structure fire ruled a total loss, intentionally set
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Jerome Tang finishes second in AP Coach of the Year vote
Garret Crutchfield (left) Jack Kelley (right)
One arrested, one on the run after allegedly desecrating body found in Salina

Latest News

Gibbs said having this event is a great way for the kids to have fun and parents to learn more.
Riley County Health Department hosts Easter egg hunt and open house
Allen Fieldhouse during the WNIT Championship game between Kansas and Columbia.
Kansas wins first WNIT Championship
Riley County Police Department is investigating the theft of a gray 2014 Toyota Camry in...
Riley County Police Department investigate motor vehicle theft in Manhattan
Two teachers from Region 1 were named finalists for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year.
Two teachers become Region 1 finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year