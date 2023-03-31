YWCA Northeast Kansas to raise funds during art auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - YWCA Northeast Kansas is raising funds during an art auction to begin Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

YWCA Northeast Kansas announced the Center for Safety and Empowerment is returning to an in-person Concealed Revealed Art Auction at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Jayhawk Theatre.

Celebrating its 20th year, Concealed Revealed brings together advocates, survivors, and allies to help fund the vitally important services that the Center for Safety and Empowerment provides to survivors of sexual and domestic violence, stalking, and human trafficking. Starting Sexual Assault Awareness Month, this event showcases works on the themes of self-expression, hope, healing, and resilience by survivors and regionally and locally renowned artists.

YWCA Northeast Kansas said the silent auction items are available to bid on leading up to the event at https://CR2023.givesmart.com until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 while live auction art will be up for bid in-person during the event on Saturday.

“Now more than ever, we need our community’s support to continue to meet the needs of survivors and their families in northeast Kansas. While we are thrilled to be expanding our shelter to more than double our capacity later this year, ongoing operations will require further resources. We hope this event will raise awareness and crucial funds, so that we can continue this transformative work,” said YWCA Northeast Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker.

This year’s event will recognize four YWCA Northeast Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment volunteers and partners for their outstanding contributions to survivor advocacy:

Laura Burton, Advocacy through Art Award

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, Community Partner Award

Flavor Wagon and Tre’Jor Hopkins, Generous Heart Award

United Women in Faith Blessings Circle at Countryside United Methodist Church, Generous Heart Award

YWCA Northeast Kansas said Concealed Revealed was created by a group of Washburn University students in 2004 as a way to involve the art community in the effort to stop violence against women. The name of the event, Concealed Revealed, was chosen by the students because their art was “revealing” violence that is often “concealed” in society.

YWCA Northeast Kansas noted the auction features works donated by established and emerging local artists, including jewelry makers, sculptors, painters, and photographers. Over 70 pieces of artwork have been donated to this year’s auction, making Concealed Revealed one of Topeka’s premier art events. Art pieces created by survivors of violence, who want to share messages about their strength and healing as a way to inspire others, are also featured.

YWCA Northeast Kansas said the Center for Safety and Empowerment, formerly the Battered Women’s Task Force, provides important services to victims of sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, and domestic violence in Shawnee, Jackson, Wabaunsee, and Brown counties. All services are free and confidential, including a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter, individual and group counseling, court advocacy, public education, and case management. For more information, visit www.ywcaneks.org.

YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment said if you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence and needs help, please call the 24-hour crisis line at 1-888-822-2983.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.